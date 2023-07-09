Fudge
In Fudge, instead of placing falling tetrominoes, you carve them out of a block of tiles. It's a kind of supratetris; what happens before or above the tetris screen.
Form tetrominoes at the bottom of the stack. They must have a clear path below them to fall.
Made by Rianna Suen
with art by Dan Emmerson
and sound design by Dan Pugsley and Yijuan(Juju) Li
and music by Podington Bear
Join the discord community and support me on patreon if you'd like. It'd make my day :)
|Published
|6 days ago
|Status
|Released
|Platforms
|HTML5
|Rating
|Author
|vividfax
|Genre
|Puzzle
|Made with
|p5.js, Processing
|Tags
|2D, Arcade, Casual, Game Maker's Toolkit Jam, Non violent, Retro, Short, Singleplayer, Tetris, tetrominoes
|Average session
|A few minutes
|Inputs
|Mouse
Comments
Log in with itch.io to leave a comment.
I managed a score of 0 but the game did not finish!
😭
After hours I finally give up getting any better then this.
nice!! I got all the way down to 6 once
Great idea. Rated. :)
My p5.js uploads seem to not work here. Do you have any hint for issues here? Did you experience problems with p5.js at itch?
A very nice and fun game!
as a tetris lover this game i enjoyed it alot
Really nice and relaxing gameplay!
I found a bit hard to understand that tetris shapes must be formed exactly with the shown orientation.
Great work!
It was a little difficult, but it was a very fun game. I thought it was amazing to come up with such an idea.
interesting idea! loved the music and sound effects, the "(R)eroll" as well, took some time to figure out what exactly the rules are but all and all, perfect game!
Hey. What a nice game! I really like it. It was hard but worth playing it!
Nice game! But is very difficult