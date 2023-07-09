This is a submission to GMTK Game Jam 2023

In Fudge, instead of placing falling tetrominoes, you carve them out of a block of tiles. It's a kind of supratetris; what happens before or above the tetris screen.

Form tetrominoes at the bottom of the stack. They must have a clear path below them to fall.


Made by Rianna Suen
with art by Dan Emmerson
and sound design by Dan Pugsley and Yijuan(Juju) Li
and music by Podington Bear


Comments

Player 77 hours ago

I managed a score of 0 but the game did not finish!

😭

Nick-256152 days ago

After hours I finally give up getting any better then this.

MajorBaka3 days ago

lumpfriend5 days ago

nice!! I got all the way down to 6 once

Plif5 days ago

Great idea. Rated. :)

My p5.js uploads seem to not work here. Do you have any hint for issues here? Did you experience problems with p5.js at itch?

fudgethefey5 days ago

A very nice and fun game!
as a tetris lover this game i enjoyed it alot

Haraden5 days ago(+1)

Really nice and relaxing gameplay!

I found a bit hard to understand that tetris shapes must be formed exactly with the shown orientation.

Great work!

Johnny-Creator5 days ago

It was a little difficult, but it was a very fun game. I thought it was amazing to come up with such an idea.

GameCook5 days ago

interesting idea! loved the music and sound effects, the "(R)eroll" as well, took some time to figure out what exactly the rules are but all and all, perfect game!

DualGenStudios6 days ago(+1)

Hey. What a nice game!  I really like it. It was hard but worth playing it!

LDVdev6 days ago

Nice game! But is very difficult

