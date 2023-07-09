In Fudge, instead of placing falling tetrominoes, you carve them out of a block of tiles. It's a kind of supratetris; what happens before or above the tetris screen.



Form tetrominoes at the bottom of the stack. They must have a clear path below them to fall.



Made by Rianna Suen

with art by Dan Emmerson

and sound design by Dan Pugsley and Yijuan(Juju) Li

and music by Podington Bear



Join the discord community and support me on patreon if you'd like. It'd make my day :)