Shutterbug is a bug photography game about the joy of going out into the woods and discovering pleasant little critters.

One of your parents broke your favourite camera, but they've made you this new one that is built to scale! Show them the joy of the micro world, and maybe they'll find bugs a bit less nasty!



🐛 📷 ✨

Controls

Resize and move this browser window around your screen to look around the scene, and change to portrait, square or landscape photos.

We recommend you play this game in a separate browser window on your main monitor.

Shutterbug is desktop only.





Design and code: Rianna Suen

Design and art: Dan Emmerson

Sound: Dan Pugsley

Made for GMTK Game Jam 2024