Shutterbug
Shutterbug is a bug photography game about the joy of going out into the woods and discovering pleasant little critters.
One of your parents broke your favourite camera, but they've made you this new one that is built to scale! Show them the joy of the micro world, and maybe they'll find bugs a bit less nasty!
🐛 📷 ✨
Controls
Resize and move this browser window around your screen to look around the scene, and change to portrait, square or landscape photos.
We recommend you play this game in a separate browser window on your main monitor.
Shutterbug is desktop only.
Design and code: Rianna Suen
Design and art: Dan Emmerson
Sound: Dan Pugsley
Made for GMTK Game Jam 2024
|Updated
|17 hours ago
|Published
|8 days ago
|Status
|Released
|Platforms
|HTML5
|Rating
|Authors
|vividfax, Dan Emmerson
|Genre
|Simulation
|Made with
|p5.js, Processing
|Tags
|2D, bugs, camera, Casual, Hand-drawn, nature, photography, Short, Singleplayer, wildlife
|Average session
|About a half-hour
|Inputs
|Mouse
Comments
Wow, this is an amazing idea! Very well executed. The art is also very beautiful. Well done!
PS. I'm curious how did you identify that I'm dragging my browser without resizing it.