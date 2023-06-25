Drag and drop windows around a desktop to defend the downloading folders. It’s a bit like Vampire Survivors but you play as windows fighting for control of a desktop.


Made by Rianna Suen
with music and sound design by Dan Pugsley


Comments

bsantana1 day ago

super creative game, props to the developers :)

Commander_k14 days ago

Amazing game

It made me so much entertained of the game

SolitaryVirus4815 days ago

wish there was more content like a free mode so you could build the strongest army ever or smth but over all

GREAT GAME!!!

MajorBaka15 days ago

nice

Malandy15 days ago

Fun! The powerups at the top of the screen can't be gotten by windows that are too tall! Size management matters a little! But bunching up the windows together keeps them all safe! Teamwork!

