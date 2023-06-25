Windows Defender
Drag and drop windows around a desktop to defend the downloading folders. It’s a bit like Vampire Survivors but you play as windows fighting for control of a desktop.
Made by Rianna Suen
with music and sound design by Dan Pugsley
|Published
|15 days ago
|Status
|Released
|Platforms
|HTML5
|Rating
|Author
|vividfax
|Genre
|Action
|Made with
|p5.js, Processing
|Tags
|2D, Arcade, bullet-heaven, Casual, fog-of-war, Retro, Short, Singleplayer, Tower Defense, vampire-survivors
|Average session
|A few minutes
|Inputs
|Mouse
Comments
super creative game, props to the developers :)
Amazing game
It made me so much entertained of the game
wish there was more content like a free mode so you could build the strongest army ever or smth but over all
GREAT GAME!!!
nice
Fun! The powerups at the top of the screen can't be gotten by windows that are too tall! Size management matters a little! But bunching up the windows together keeps them all safe! Teamwork!